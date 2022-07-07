Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The president of Joe Gibbs Racing reiterated Thursday that the plan remains for the team to sign Kyle Busch to a contract extension and that Ty Gibbs will remain in the Xfinity Series next season.

Busch’s contract expires after this season. Dave Alpern told reporters that the team continues to work on finalizing a sponsorship deal for Busch’s team. Mars Inc., announced last year that this would be its last season with Joe Gibbs Racing and in NASCAR.

Since a series of cryptic responses in April about his future, the 37-year-old Busch has said little publicly about the topic since.

“We’ve been pretty consistent since the end of last season, which is we we want Kyle to be in the 18 car and that’s our plan,” Alpern said. “We’re still working on sponsorship.

“As much interest as there is in our sport, these take a long time. Admittedly, this one’s taken a little longer than we thought. It’s not for lack of interest. It’s just trying to get everything put together. (An extension for Busch and new sponsor deal) will probably happen in parallel.

“We’re hoping to get something decided here in the very near future.”

Gibbs represents the organization’s future.

The 19-year-old grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs has eight wins in 34 Xfinity starts since last season, including last weekend’s victory at Road America after he passed reigning Cup champions Kyle Larson on the last lap.

Alpern said it is “Plan A” to keep Gibbs in Xfinity next season.

Alpern was asked Thursday about sponsor interest in Gibbs to run a Cup race.

“There’s a lot of interest in Ty for a number of reasons,” Alpern said. “He’s a great driver. He’s a great kid.

“I think the timetable for us is we don’t want to push him too fast. There are no specific plans beyond this year, in reference to a Cup race or whatever. We’re just kind of trying to play out the year and see if he can go win or compete for an Xfinity championship this year.”