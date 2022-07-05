Changes made to pit crews of Christopher Bell, Bubba Wallace

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The teams of Christopher Bell, who holds the final playoff spot, and Bubba Wallace have made pit crew changes for Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The changes were listed on this week’s Cup team rosters and confirmed by a Joe Gibbs Racing representative. Joe Gibbs Racing supplies pit crews to 23XI Racing.

Bell’s team will have two new tire changers and a new tire carrier.

Front tire changer Jackson Gibbs and tire carrier Nick McBeath join the team after having been on Wallace’s crew. McBeath had been with Wallace’s team all season. Gibbs had been with Wallace’s team since Kansas in May.

Bell’s team also has AJ Rosini as the new rear tire changer. Rosini served as a tire changer with Chip Ganassi Racing’s IndyCar team of reigning series champion Alex Palou in select races, including the Indianapolis 500.

Rosini served as a tire changer for Wallace’s team at Richmond, Martinsville and Talladega when the team’s rear tire changer received a NASCAR suspension for a wheel coming off the car. Rosini also served as a tire changer on Kyle Busch‘s team last month at World Wide Technology Raceway and Sonoma as an injury replacement.

Wallace’s team will have Houston Stamper as the new front tire changer and Joe Crossen as the new tire carrier. Both came from Bell’s team. Crossen had been with Bell’s team all season. Stamper had been on Bell’s team since Kansas in May.

The change to Bell’s team marks the sixth different pit crew unit it has had this season. Bell enters Sunday’s race at Atlanta (3 p.m. ET on USA Network) with a 20-point lead on Kevin Harvick for the final playoff spot. Eight races remain in the regular season.

Wallace’s pit crew has struggled at times this season and earned the ire of Wallace after penalties at Kansas and a loose wheel at Nashville that led to Wallace expressing his frustration on the team’s radio.

Also, RFK Racing withdrew its appeal by Chris Buescher‘s team for the penalty after losing a wheel at Nashville. That means that the four-race suspensions for crew chief Scott Graves, jackman Matthew Wilps and rear tire changer Seth Gajdorus begin this weekend. They’ll miss races at Atlanta, New Hampshire, Pocono and Indianapolis.

Engineer Travis Peterson will serve as the team’s interim crew chief. The jackman will be Tyriq McCord and the new rear tire changer will be Ben Weber.

The pit crew of Brad Keselowski also has a change this week. Jackman Dustin Lineback is out after re-injuring a nagging injury. Dylan Moser will replace Lineback.