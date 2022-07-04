Tyler Reddick win shakes up Cup playoff grid

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tyler Reddick became the 13th Cup driver to claim a playoff spot with his victory Sunday at Road America, leaving only three spots open via points.

With eight races in the regular season, it remains possible that the only way to earn a spot in the 16-driver playoff field is with a victory.

The three winless drivers in a playoff spot are Ryan Blaney (591 points), Martin Truex Jr. (540) and Christopher Bell (499).

Reddick’s victory knocked Kevin Harvick out of a playoff spot. Harvick is the first driver outside a playoff position. He trails Bell by 20 points.

The series travels next to Atlanta Motor Speedway. Sunday’s Cup race airs at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Xfinity Series

Ty Gibbs’ victory this past weekend at Road America didn’t add another driver to the playoffs. Seven drivers remain in a playoff spot via a win, leaving the final five positions to be determined by points at this time.

Landon Cassill has a 72-point lead on Anthony Alfredo for the final playoff spot with 10 races left in the regular season.

The series races next at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Saturday’s race airs at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network.