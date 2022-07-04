Winners and losers at Road America

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s Cup Series race at Road America.

WINNERS

Tyler Reddick – The first-time Cup winner got a badly needed victory. Reddick, who entered the race outside a playoff position, claimed a spot for the championship with his triumph.

Chase Elliott – A road course powerhouse, Elliott couldn’t be touched in the first two stages but saw Reddick roar to the front in the final stage. Second place marked his third top-two finish of the season.

Chris Buescher – Buescher had the day’s top Ford, finishing sixth behind five Chevrolets. It was his second best finish of the season. Buescher finished 18th at Road America last year.

LOSERS

Toyota – It was another dismal day for Toyota teams. Martin Truex Jr. had the best finish among the group with a 13th. Denny Hamlin was 17th and Christopher Bell 18th. Hamlin led one lap – the only lap led by a Toyota driver. Kyle Busch finished 29th, the last car on the lead lap.

Brad Keselowski – The RFK Racing rebuild continues to be a hard grind. Keselowski finished 33rd, four laps behind.

Joey Logano – Logano has had a sour season on road courses. He was 31st at Circuit of the Americas, 17th at Sonoma and 27th Sunday at Road America.

Kevin Harvick – Although he finished 10th, he fell out of a playoff spot. With Tyler Reddick becoming the 13th driver to win this year and earn a spot in the playoffs, he bumped Harvick out of a playoff position with eight races left in the regular season.