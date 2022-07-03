Road America Cup race results

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Tyler Reddick scored his first career victory in the NASCAR Cup Series Sunday, outrunning Chase Elliott in the final stage.

The victory makes Reddick the fifth new winner this season.

Chase Elliott finished second and was followed by Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez.

POINTS REPORT

Chase Elliott remains in the first position in the point standings. He has 624 points. He’s followed by Ryan Blaney (591 points), Ross Chastain (589), Kyle Larson (553) and Joey Logano (551).