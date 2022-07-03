Road America Cup race results

By Jul 3, 2022, 6:31 PM EDT
Tyler Reddick scored his first career victory in the NASCAR Cup Series Sunday, outrunning Chase Elliott in the final stage.

The victory makes Reddick the fifth new winner this season.

Road America Cup results

Chase Elliott finished second and was followed by Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez.

POINTS REPORT 

Chase Elliott remains in the first position in the point standings. He has 624 points. He’s followed by Ryan Blaney (591 points), Ross Chastain (589), Kyle Larson (553) and Joey Logano (551).

Road America driver points

