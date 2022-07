NASCAR Saturday schedule at Road America

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Cup and Xfinity teams will be busy Saturday at Road America.

Cup teams will practice and qualify, setting the lineup for Sunday’s race (3 p.m. ET on USA Network).

Xfinity teams race today (2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network). Kyle Larson will start on the pole and be joined on the front row by Ty Gibbs.

Saturday, July 2

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. — Cup Series

11:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity