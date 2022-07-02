Sunday Road America Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The NASCAR Cup Series goes into the Wisconsin woods this Sunday with its third road course race of the season at Road America (3 p.m. ET, USA Network).

Coming off a win last week at Nashville Superspeedway, Chase Elliott now looks to repeat at the 4-mile Road America circuit after his victory there last year.

Elliott has won seven of the last 16 Cup road course races. However, Trackhouse’s tandem of Ross Chastain (Circuit of the Americas) and Daniel Suarez (Sonoma) has claimed both road course races so far in 2022.

For key storylines to follow Sunday, check out our viewer’s guide.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Road America

(All Times Eastern)

START: Greg Scriver, vice president of marketing/procurement for race sponsor KwikTrip will give the command to start engines at 3:11 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:25 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at Noon … Driver introductions are at 2:20 p.m. … Fr. Dale Grubba will give the invocation at 3:03 p.m. … Franki Moscato will perform the National Anthem at 3:04 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 62 laps (250.98 miles) on the 4.048-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 15. Stage 2 ends at Lap 30.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. Pre-race coverage begins on USA at 2 p.m. Post-race coverage begins on USA at 6:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 2 p.m. and will also stream at MRN.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: NBC Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Partly cloudy, high of 79 degrees, 13% chance of rain around the start of the race

STARTING LINEUP: NASCAR Cup Series – Road America

INSPECTION ISSUES: Loris Hezemans‘ No. 27 Team Hezeberg Ford failed pre-qualifying inspection Saturday. The No. 27 team lost pit selection and a team engineer, Jonah Karpinski, was ejected.

LAST YEAR: Chase Elliott rallied from 34th on the starting grid to claim victory in Road America’s first NASCAR Cup Series race since 1956 (see extended highlights below).

