Chase Elliott will lead the field to the green flag in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Road America (3 p.m. ET, USA Network).

Elliott, last week’s winner at Nashville Superspeedway, will seek his second consecutive win at Road America on Sunday. He will be joined on the front row by Chase Briscoe.

Row 2 features reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and Tyler Reddick.

Row 3 includes rookie Austin Cindric and Michael McDowell.