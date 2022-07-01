Saturday Road America Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Will history repeat by not repeating at Road America?

Never in the 12 previous Xfinity races at this 4.048-mile road course has the same driver won more than once.

Only three drivers in Saturday’s field have won in the Xfinity Series at Road America: AJ Allmendinger (2013), Jeremy Clements (2017) and Justin Allgaier (2018).

Kyle Larson, making his first Xfinity start since 2018, will start on the pole for Saturday’s race on USA Network.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Road America

(All times Eastern)

START: Arianna Imperato will give the command to start engines at 2:41 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:55 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 10 a.m. … Driver introductions are at 1:55 p.m. … Father Dale Grubba will give the invocation at 2:33 p.m. … Anastasia Lee will perform the National Anthem at 2:34 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 45 laps (182.16 miles) on the 4.048-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 10. Stage 2 ends at Lap 20.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 2:30 p.m. Pre-race coverage begins at 2 p.m. Post-race coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 2 p.m. and also will stream at MRN.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: NBC Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Mostly cloudy, high of 81 degrees, 13% chance of rain around start of the race

LAST YEAR: Kyle Busch won last year’s race. Daniel Hemric placed second. Michael Annett was third.