Road America Xfinity starting lineup: Kyle Larson wins pole

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. – Kyle Larson, making his first Xfinity Series start since 2018, will lead the field to the green flag in Saturday’s race at Road America.

Larson won the pole with a lap of 108.495 mph. He’s driving a car that’s prepared by Hendrick Motorsports. The car’s number (17) and paint scheme pay tribute to the truck Ricky Hendrick raced in 2000-01. He died in a team plane crash in 2004.

“When the drivers called me and said, ‘Man, I’m so excited I get to drive the 17,’ that makes me feel good,” team owner Rick Hendrick told NBC Sports about his son being honored.

Larson is looking forward to Saturday’s race.

“My car felt amazing in race trim as well,” he said.

Ty Gibbs (107.922 mph) qualified second. Riley Herbst (107.636), Cole Custer (107.594) and Sam Mayer (107.385) complete the top five.

Points leader AJ Allmendinger had brake issues during practice and did not make a qualifying attempt. He will start last in the 38-car field.

The green flag is scheduled to wave for Saturday’s race at 2:55 p.m. ET. The race is on USA Network.