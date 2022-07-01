NASCAR Friday schedule at Road America

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Friday’s NASCAR schedule at Road America includes practice and qualifying for the Xfinity Series.

Xfinity drivers are scheduled to practice from 5:30-6 p.m. on the 4.048-mile road course. Two rounds of multi-vehicle qualifying will follow immediately after the practice session.

Seven drivers — AJ Allmendinger, Ty Gibbs, Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson, Josh Berry, Brandon Jones and Austin Hill — have clinched spots in the Xfinity playoffs.

Hendrick Motorsports has entered its No. 17 Chevrolet in the race with Cup star Kyle Larson scheduled to drive. Alex Bowman and William Byron are scheduled to drive the car at other events as Hendrick returns to the Xfinity Series for the first time in more than a decade.

Here is a look at Friday’s Road America schedule:

Road America

Friday, July 1

Weather forecast

Friday: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High of 80 degrees.

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

12:30 – 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

4 – 9 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

5:30 – 6 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA Network)

6 – 7 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network)