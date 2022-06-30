NASCAR weekend schedule: Road America

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Cup and Xfinity teams head to Wisconsin this weekend to race at Road America, the 4.048-mile road course known as “America’s National Park of Speed.”

Three of the next eight Cup races will be on road courses: Road America, Indianapolis (July 31) and Watkins Glen (Aug. 21).

Trackhouse Racing has won both road course events this season. Ross Chastain scored his first career Cup win in March at Circuit of the Americas. Daniel Suarez won his first Cup race June 12 at Sonoma Raceway.

Both the Xfinity and Cup races will air on USA Network. Pre-race and post-race shows for both series also will be on USA Network.

The Camping World Truck Series is off this weekend.

Road America (Cup and Xfinity)

Weekend weather

Friday: Mix of sunshine and clouds. High: 81 degrees.

Saturday: Intervals of Sunshine and clouds High: 84 degrees.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 81 degrees.

Friday, July 1

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

12:30 – 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

4- 9 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

5:30 – 6 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA)

6- 7 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA)

Saturday, July 2

Garage open

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. — Cup Series

11:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

11:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. — Cup practice (NBC Sports App, USA joins at 12 p.m.)

12:25 – 1:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM Radio)

2:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (45 laps, 182.16 miles; USA, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM Radio)

Sunday, July 3

Garage open

12 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity