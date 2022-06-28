Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

USA Network begins its run as NBC Sports’ new cable home of the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series this weekend with live race coverage from Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, Saturday and Sunday, July 2 and 3, beginning at 2 p.m. ET each day.

USA Network will be the exclusive home for 23 of the next 26 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series races through September, visiting iconic tracks such as Atlanta Motor Speedway, Watkins Glen International, Darlington Raceway and Talladega Superspeedway.

Including practice and qualifying, as well as the NASCAR ARCA Menards Series and Whelen Modified Tour, USA Network will present nearly 200 hours of NASCAR coverage in 2022.

USA Network has been a top five cable entertainment brand for over 20 years and is widely available across cable, satellite and streaming providers, including:

AT&T U-verse HD: Channel 1125

Channel 1125 Charter Spectrum HD: Channel 101

Channel 101 Comcast XFINITY TV HD: Channel 823

Channel 823 Cox Contour HD: Channel 1028

Channel 1028 DIRECTV HD: Channel 242

Channel 242 DISH Network HD: Channel 105

Channel 105 Verizon FiOS: Channel 550

Channel 550 Optimum: Channel 38

Channel listings may vary by market and could be updated by the provider to a different channel at any time.

USA Network is also available via most streaming services, including:

DirecTV Stream

fuboTV

Hulu + Live TV

Sling TV (Blue package)

Youtube TV

Earlier this year, USA Network became the cable home of premium NBC Sports events, which, in addition to NASCAR, includes coverage of the Premier League, INDYCAR, the Olympic Games, USGA and The R&A Golf Championships, horse racing, cycling and more.

As in years past, coverage airing on USA Network will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication.

Following are NBC Sports’ full 2022 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series schedules:

NBC SPORTS 2022 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE Date Location Platform Time (ET) Sunday, July 3 Road America USA 3 p.m. Sunday, July 10 Atlanta USA 3 p.m. Sunday, July 17 New Hampshire USA 3 p.m. Sunday, July 24 Pocono USA 3 p.m. Sunday, July 31 Indianapolis Road Course NBC 2:30 p.m. Sunday, August 7 Michigan USA 3 p.m. Sunday, August 14 Richmond USA 3 p.m. Sunday, August 21 Watkins Glen USA 3 p.m. Saturday, August 27 Daytona NBC, Peacock 7 p.m. Sunday, September 4 Darlington USA 6 p.m. Sunday, September 11 Kansas USA 3 p.m. Saturday, September 17 Bristol USA 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 25 Texas USA 3:30 p.m. Sunday, October 2 Talladega NBC 2 p.m. Sunday, October 9 Charlotte ROVAL NBC 2 p.m. Sunday, October 16 Las Vegas NBC 2:30 p.m. Sunday, October 23 Homestead-Miami NBC 2:30 p.m. Sunday, October 30 Martinsville NBC 2 p.m. Sunday, November 6 Phoenix NBC, Peacock 3 p.m.