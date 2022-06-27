Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

NASCAR Nashville results, points: Chase Elliott scored his second victory of the Cup Series season Sunday at Nashville Superspeedway in a race that took nearly eight hours to complete because of two weather delays.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver won in his No. 9 Chevrolet by 0.551 seconds ahead of Kurt Busch, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain.

Denny Hamlin, Austin Cindric, Christopher Bell, Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick rounded out the top 10 on the 1.333-mile concrete track.

BOX SCORE: Click here for the cumulative report from Nashville

Elliott led twice for 42 laps, including the final 39 after taking the lead from Kyle Busch.

Elliott became the fifth Cup driver tied for the series lead with two victories this season. He won last month at Dover Motor Speedway, which also has a concrete surface.

The race was delayed by two red flags that lasted more than three hours.

The first red on Lap 42 was for lightning strikes within eight miles of the track, and the stoppage lasted an hour.

The race was stopped again on Lap 140 (10 laps short of halfway) for lightning, but a downpour necessitated track drying that took two hours and 8 minutes before the race resumed shortly after 10 p.m. ET.

POINTS REPORT

Elliott increased his lead in the points standings with his 15th career victory. He has 586 points, 30 ahead of second-ranked Chastain. Blaney is ranked third with 555 points, followed by Kyle Busch (539) and Joey Logano (534).

Elliott also moved into a tie with Chastain and William Byron with a series-leading 13 playoff points.

Click here for driver points after the Nashville race

Click here for the owners points after Nashville

NEXT: The NASCAR Cup Series will head to Road America. The July 3 race broadcast will begin at 3 p.m. ET on USA from the road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.