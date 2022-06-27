Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Sunday night’s Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway altered the playoff picture for a couple of drivers.

Here’s a look at the playoff standings for Cup, Xfinity and the Camping World Truck Series:

Cup Series

Kevin Harvick‘s performance was enough to climb back into a playoff spot with nine races left in the regular season.

Harvick finished 10th and scored points in both stages. He finished with 36 points. Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Aric Almirola finished 17th and scored no stage points. Almirola finished with 20 points.

Almirola entered the race with a seven-point lead on Harvick for the final playoff spot. Now Almirola trails Harvick for that spot by nine points. Harvick outscored Almirola 9-0 in stage points Sunday.

Tyler Reddick fell 10 more points behind after placing 18th and scoring no stage points Sunday. He is 52 points from the cutline. The most a driver can earn in a race is 60 points. Austin Dillon is 53 points off the cutline, and Erik Jones is 58 points behind the cutline.

The series heads to Road America this weekend. Sunday’s race airs at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Xfinity Series

Justin Allgaier’s victory Saturday was his second of the year. Seven of the 12 playoff spots are filled by drivers who have won. Ryan Sieg holds the final playoff spot. He has a 69-point lead on Anthony Alfredo with 11 races left in the regular season.

The series races next at Road America. Saturday’s race airs at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Camping World Truck Series

Ryan Preece’s win Friday at Nashville Superspeedway didn’t impact the playoff standings since Preece is not running a full schedule.

Five of the 10 playoff sets have been secured by drivers with a win. Three-time series champion Matt Crafton holds the final playoff spot. He leads Derek Kraus by 29 points. Kraus gained four points on Crafton at Nashville. Two races remain in the regular season.

The series is off this weekend. The Truck Series is back in action July 9 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The race is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1.