Nashville Xfinity starting lineup: Riley Herbst wins pole

By Jun 25, 2022, 1:17 PM EDT
NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 200 - Practice
Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
LEBANON, Tenn. — Riley Herbst will start on the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.

Herbst earned his second career pole with a lap of 156.665 mph. He’ll be joined by points leader AJ Allmendinger on the front row. Allmendinger’s qualifying lap was 156.200 mph.

Trevor Bayne qualified third at 155.956 mph for Joe Gibbs Racing. Austin Hill (155.834 mph) will start fourth, and Justin Allgaier (155.819) completes the top five. Ryan Preece, who won Friday’s Truck race at Nashville, qualified 27th for the Xfinity race.

Failing to qualify were Mason Massey, Brennan  Poole and Matt Mills.

The race is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on USA Network.

