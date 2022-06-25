Nashville Cup starting lineup

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LEBANON, Tenn. — Denny Hamlin will lead the field to the green flag in Sunday’s Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway (5 p.m. ET on NBC).

Hamlin, who has two wins this season, will be joined on the front row by Joey Logano, who also has two wins.

Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott are in the second row.

Sonoma winner Daniel Suarez and Ryan Blaney are in the third row.

Martin Truex Jr., who announced Saturday night that he’ll return to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023, starts 10th.