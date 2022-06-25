NASCAR Saturday schedule at Nashville Superspeedway

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Saturday’s track activity at Nashville Superspeedway begins with Xfinity Series qualifying to set the field for its 250-mile race later in the afternoon on USA Network.

The Cup Series will also hit the track for its qualifying session. That will set the field for Sunday’s Ally 400 on NBC and Peacock.

Saturday, June 25

All times Eastern

Nashville forecast: Partly cloudy with a chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm, high of 92 degrees

Garage open

8 a.m. – Xfinity Series

8 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Cup Series

Track activity