NASCAR Saturday schedule at Nashville Superspeedway

Saturday’s track activity at Nashville Superspeedway begins with Xfinity Series qualifying to set the field for its 250-mile race later in the afternoon on USA Network.
The Cup Series will also hit the track for its qualifying session. That will set the field for Sunday’s Ally 400 on NBC and Peacock.
Saturday, June 25
All times Eastern
Nashville forecast: Partly cloudy with a chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm, high of 92 degrees
Garage open
- 8 a.m. – Xfinity Series
- 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Cup Series
Track activity
- Noon — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network, NBC Sports App)
- 1 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network, NBC Sports App, MRN)
- 3:30 p.m. – Xfinity race (188 laps, 250 miles; USA Network, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)