Sunday Nashville Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather

It’s all downhill from here.

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway begins a run of 20 consecutive weekends of racing that goes all the way to NASCAR Championship Weekend in November at Phoenix Raceway.

The Cup Series returns to action following an off weekend. In its most recent race June 12 at Sonoma Raceway, Daniel Suarez scored his first win in NASCAR’s premier division.

He became the 12th different winner – and the fourth driver to earn their first career Cup win – through this season’s first 16 races.

For key storylines to follow Sunday, check out our viewer’s guide.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway

(All Times Eastern)

START: Country music star Kane Brown will give the command to start engines at 5:13 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:23 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 2 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 4:35 p.m. … Grammy-winning Christian recording artist Zach Williams will give the invocation at 5:05 p.m. … Reyna Roberts will perform the National Anthem at 5:06 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 300 laps (399 miles) on the 1.33-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 90. Stage 2 ends at Lap 185.

STARTING LINEUP: Nashville Cup starting lineup

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race at 5 p.m. ET. Pre-race coverage will stream exclusively on Peacock beginning at 4 p.m. Post-race coverage will stream on Peacock beginning at 9 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 4 p.m. and will also stream at MRN.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: Peacock

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Thunderstorms, high of 83 degrees, 74% chance of rain around the start of the race

LAST YEAR: Kyle Larson won the inaugural Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway in front of a sellout crowd. Larson, the eventual Cup champion, led 264 of 300 laps.

