Justin Allgaier cruises to Xfinity Series win at Nashville

LEBANON, Tenn. — Justin Allgaier led 134 of 188 laps to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series at Nashville Superspeedway, earning his second win of the season and 18th of his career.

Allgaier has won two of the last five races. He’s finished no worse than seventh in the last six races. He won both stages in his dominant victory for JR Motorsports. That’s the first time this year that a driver has won both stages and the race.

“Just proud of our team,” Allgaier said. “It’s no question that we’ve had great cars lately.”

Trevor Bayne, driving a limited schedule for Joe Gibbs Racing, finished second. Riley Herbst finished third and was followed by Ty Gibbs and Sam Mayer. Ryan Preece, who won Friday’s Camping World Truck Series race at Nashville, finished sixth.

Gibbs and Mayer, who fought on pit road at Martinsville, had contact with about 40 laps to go as Mayer went by. Gibbs later caught Mayer and Mayer let him by. Mayer said after the race that the contact was an accident. Gibbs said afterward he understood the contact was not intentional.

Stage 1 winner: Justin Allgaier

Stage 2 winner: Justin Allgaier

Who had a good race: Trevor Bayne’s runner-up finish is his best result of the year in five series races. … Riley Herbst matched his season best by placing third. … Jeffrey Earnhardt‘s seventh-place finish was his second top 10 of the season and fifth in his Xfinity career. … Parker Retzlaff placed 12th. He has finished in the top 12 in three of his five career series starts.

Who had a bad race: Sheldon Creed and Jeb Burton were both eliminated in a crash with about 65 laps to go and were done for the day. Creed finished 36th. Burton placed 35th.

Next: The series races July 2 at Road America (2:30 p.m. ET on USA)