Xfinity Series at Nashville – Practice report

A late flyer from Sheldon Creed put him atop Friday evening’s practice session for the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Nashville Superspeedway.

Creed turned the fast lap at 155.824 miles per hour in the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.

AJ Allmendinger, winner of the most recent Xfinity race at Portland, was second-fastest (154.841 mph) in the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet.

MORE: NASCAR Xfinity Series at Nashville – Practice Speeds

Noah Gragson (154.491 mph), Daniel Hemric (154.457 mph), and J.J. Yeley (154.307 mph) rounded out the top five speeds.

Cup Series regular Tyler Reddick, who’s driving the No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet this weekend in the Xfinity Series, suffered an early end to the session due to apparent engine problems. Reddick told NBC Sports that he accidentally downshifted from third gear to second gear, instead of fourth.

Xfinity Series qualifying is scheduled for tomorrow at Noon ET on USA Network. That will set the starting lineup for the Tennessee Lottery 250 at 3:30 p.m. ET, also on USA Network.