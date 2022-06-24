Nashville Truck starting lineup: Ryan Preece wins pole

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Ryan Preece has won the pole position for Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Nashville Superspeedway (8 p.m. ET – FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Preece turned a lap of 160.925 miles per hour in the No. 17 David Gilliland Racing Ford to claim his first career Truck Series pole. Last year, he won at Nashville in his first career Truck Series start.

“We have a really sporty (truck),” Preece told Fox Sports. “I’m really proud of these guys and all the work that they’ve put in, and them coming off a win last week at Knoxville (with Cup Series driver Todd Gilliland) sets up for a good one tonight. We’ll see if we can keep it up front.”

Zane Smith will start on the outside front row alongside Preece after qualifying second (160.386 mph) in the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford.

Carson Hocevar (160.225 mph) and Corey Heim (159.696 mph) will start from Row 2 after qualifying third and fourth respectively.

Stewart Friesen, fastest in the preceding practice session, qualified ninth (158.527 mph).

Following post-qualifying inspection, the qualifying times for Trey Hutchens and Max Gutierrez were disallowed after their trucks failed height inspection. That caused Hutchens to fail to qualify for the race, while Gutierrez remained in the field thanks to owner points.

Additionally, Derek Kraus‘ crew chief, Shane Wilson, was suspended for tonight’s race after improperly installed ballast was found on Kraus’ truck. Kraus’ No. 19 team was given an L1 penalty, leading to a loss of 10 owner and driver points.

The six drivers that failed to qualify were Hutchens, Tate Fogleman, Clay Greenfield, Jennifer Jo Cobb, Justin Carroll and Bret Holmes.