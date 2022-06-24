Nashville Track race results: Ryan Preece wins

By Jun 24, 2022, 11:06 PM EDT
Nashville Truck race results
Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images
LEBANON, Tenn. — Ryan Preece led 74 of 150 laps to win Friday night’s Camping World Truck Series race at Nashville Superspeedway, scoring his second consecutive series win at the 1.33-mile track.

Preece won in his sixth series start of this season.

It is the second win in a row for David Gilliland Racing, which won last weekend’s race at Knoxville Speedway with Todd Gilliland.

Zane Smith finished second and was followed by Carson Hocevar, Ty Majeski and Stewart Friesen.

The race had eight cautions for 43 laps. Among those eliminated by an accident were Corey Heim, Grant Enfinger and Matt DiBenedetto.

Stage 1 winner: Zane Smith

Stage 2 winner: Ryan Preece

Next: The series goes to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for the first time on July 9 (1:30 p.m. ET on FS1).

