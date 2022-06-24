NASCAR Friday schedule at Nashville Superspeedway

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

On-track activity is scheduled at Nashville Superspeedway Friday as the NASCAR weekend opens.

Cup, Xfinity and Truck drivers will be on the 1.33-mile track Friday.

Trucks will practice and qualify in the afternoon before Friday’s 8 p.m. ET race. Cup and Xfinity practice also is scheduled Friday.

Sunday’s Cup race will be televised by NBC (5 p.m. ET).

Friday, June 24

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

11 a.m. — Truck Series

1:30 – 10 p.m. — Cup Series

3:30 – 8:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

4 – 4:30 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)

4:30 – 5:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)

5:35 – 6:25 p.m. – Xfinity practice (USA)

6:30 – 7:20 p.m. — Cup practice (USA, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM Radio)

8 p.m. — Truck race (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM Radio)

Weather forecast

Friday: Mostly sunny. High of 94 degrees.