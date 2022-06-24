Saturday Nashville Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

After two weekends off, the NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to action Saturday on the concrete at Nashville Superspeedway.

Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger picked up his second win of the season in the series’ most recent race June 4 at Portland International Raceway.

Allmendinger leads the regular season standings by 43 points over Ty Gibbs entering Nashville. But Gibbs leads the playoff standings on the strength of a series-best three wins and 18 playoff points.

Nashville begins an important stretch of seven consecutive weekends of racing for the Xfinity Series.

With seven drivers having virtually guaranteed a playoff berth with a victory, five playoff spots remain up for grabs. Those spots are held by Sam Mayer (+137 above cutoff), Daniel Hemric (+102), Landon Cassill (+79), Riley Herbst (+77) and Ryan Sieg (+58 over 13th-place Anthony Alfredo).

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Nashville Superspeedway

(All times Eastern)

START: Rebecca Hargrove, president/CEO of race sponsor Tennessee Lottery, gives the command to start engines at 3:38 p.m. … Green flag scheduled to wave at 3:48 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 8 a.m. … Xfinity qualifying begins at Noon on USA Network… Driver introductions are at 3 p.m. … Bishop Joseph Warren Walker III, senior leader of Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Nashville, will give the invocation at 3:30 p.m. … Naomi Cooke will perform the National Anthem at 3:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 188 laps (250.04 miles) on the 1.33-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 3:30 p.m. Pre-race coverage begins at 3 p.m. Post-race coverage begins at 6 p.m. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 3 p.m. and also will stream at MRN.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: NBC Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Mostly cloudy, high of 88 degrees, 20% chance of rain around start of the race

LAST YEAR: Kyle Busch earned his 100th career Xfinity Series win at Nashville Superspeedway after holding off Justin Allgaier on two restarts within the final 10 laps.