NBC Sports kicks into gear its portion of the 2022 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway. Over three days, NBC Sports will present nearly 15 hours of practice, qualifying and race coverage for the Cup and Xfinity Series across NBC, Peacock and USA Network.

NASCAR Cup Series Countdown to Green pre-race coverage will get underway in Nashville Sunday at 4 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock leading into Ally 400 race coverage beginning at 5 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Peacock will present post-race coverage immediately following the checkered flag at 9 p.m. ET.

Countdown to Green ahead of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 gets underway Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, leading into race coverage at 3:30 p.m. ET. Post-race coverage will begin at 6 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Live coverage from Nashville begins on Friday with a pair of hour-long practice sessions, getting underway with the Xfinity Series at 5:30 p.m. ET and Cup Series at 6:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. Xfinity Series qualifying is presented on Saturday at noon ET, followed by Cup Series qualifying at 1 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Two-time Daytona 500 Champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts for both the Cup and Xfinity Series races this weekend from Nashville Superspeedway with lead NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen. Marty Snider, Dave Burns and Parker Kligerman will serve as pit reporters.

NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett, auto racing icon Kyle Petty and JTG Daugherty Racing team owner Brad Daugherty will anchor studio coverage with Snider from the Peacock Pit Box during pre- and post-race coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

NBC Sports’ Rutledge Wood will serve as a “CityView” reporter and share stories from Nashville’s famous Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge to highlight the atmosphere and excitement around the race on Broadway in Music City. Last week, NBC Sports announced its NASCAR commentary team ahead of the season.

Peacock will present coverage of three NASCAR Cup Series (Nashville, Daytona, Phoenix) and four NASCAR Xfinity Series races (Indianapolis, Charlotte ROVAL, Las Vegas, Martinsville) throughout the season in addition to pre- and post-race coverage. Click here for more details.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will once again present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races and 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2022 across NBC, Peacock and USA Network, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5-6. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2022 NASCAR coverage.

BROADCAST NOTES

Keith Urban: Throughout the past month, four-time GRAMMY© Award winner Keith Urban helped kick off NBC Sports’ NASCAR promotional campaign featuring music inspired by his hit single Wild Hearts filmed at Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge. Click here for more details.

helped kick off NBC Sports’ NASCAR promotional campaign featuring music inspired by his hit single Wild Hearts filmed at Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge. Click here for more details. NASCAR Pick ‘Em: NBC Sports’ free-to-play game, NASCAR Pick ‘Em, features a weekly contest for each NASCAR Cup Series race throughout the season. NASCAR Pick ‘Em is available for download now on the NBC Sports Predictor app powered by PointsBet (available in the App Store and Google Play Store).

BROADCAST TEAM

Analysts: Dale Earnhardt Jr. , Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte

, , Play by Play: Rick Allen

Pit Reporters: Marty Snider , Dave Burns , Parker Kligerman

, , “CityView” Reporter: Rutledge Wood

STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM

Host: Marty Snider

Analysts: Dale Jarrett, Kyle Petty, Brad Daugherty

HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBC, USA Network

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app