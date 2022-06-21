Valvoline extends sponsorship deal with Hendrick Motorsports

Valvoline and Hendrick Motorsports have extended their partnership through 2027, the team announced Tuesday.

Valvoline will continue as sponsor of Kyle Larson (three races) and William Byron (two races), along with maintaining its status as the Official Lubricants Partner of Hendrick Motorsports and as a major associate sponsor for the team’s cars. Valvoline also will remain the presenting sponsor of the annual Randy Dorton Hendrick Engine Builder Showdown, a competition that brings together Hendrick Motorsports engine builders and Hendrick Automotive Group master technicians.

“We are tremendously proud of our partnership with Valvoline,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports and chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group, in a statement from the team. “Because of Valvoline’s commitment to quality and innovation, we’ve enjoyed great success together both at the track and in our dealerships. Extending the relationship will allow us to continue putting the very best products in our race cars and in the vehicles of our customers across the country.”

Last year, Valvoline extended its Hendrick Motorsports partnership to add primary sponsorship of the cars of Larson and Byron. The five annual primary sponsorships represents an increase of three over the previous three seasons. For 2022, the company also added a sixth primary race and will be featured on Byron’s car for Sunday’s Cup race at Nashville Speedway (5 p.m. ET on NBC).

“The Valvoline team is thrilled to continue our partnership with Hendrick Motorsports and Hendrick Automotive Group,” said Heidi Matheys, senior vice president and chief marketing and transformation officer at Valvoline Inc., in a statement. “Our decade-long relationship has driven success both on and off the track. We look forward to driving more wins with the amazing Hendrick organization in the future.”