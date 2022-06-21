Kyle Petty Charity Ride raises $1.8 million

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The 26th anniversary Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America raised about $1.8 million during its annual ride in April and May, the organization announced Tuesday.

The motorcycle ride is a major fundraiser for Victory Junction Gang Camp, a North Carolina camp for children with chronic and serious medical issues. The Petty family built the camp in memory of Kyle’s son, Adam.

Petty, a retired driver and NBC Sports racing analyst, led 225 riders on a seven-day, 1,500-mile trip through Arizona and Utah.

The $1.8 million total was the largest since the 2006 ride.

“After being sidelined for nearly three years due to Covid, we were eager to get back on the road and get back to doing what we love,” Petty said in a statement released by the organization. “I was completely blown away by the excitement seen amongst our riders and fans all along the route. We saw some of the most beautiful scenery this country has to offer, met some amazing people and experienced so many incredible bucket list places.”