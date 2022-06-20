NASCAR drivers share songs that pump them up

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

What song gets a driver pumped up on race day? As NASCAR heads to Music City for Sunday’s Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway (5 p.m. ET on NBC), we asked Cup drivers that question.

They responded. We put their songs on a Spotify playlist to enjoy.

Here’s the list:

AJ Allmendinger: Five Finger Death Punch – “Bad Company”

Aric Almirola: Niko Moon – “Good Time”

Ryan Blaney: Sturgill Simpson – “You Can Have The Crown”

Alex Bowman: Morgan Wallen – “You Proof”

Chase Briscoe: Motley Crue – “Kickstart My Heart”

Chris Buescher: Whiskey Myers – “Gasoline”

Harrison Burton: Tyler Childers – “Whitehouse Road”

Kurt Busch: Aerosmith – “Dream On” … Kenny Chesney – “When The Sun Goes Down” and Jimmy Buffett – “Margaritaville”

Kyle Busch: Jason Aldean – “Dirt Road Anthem”

William Byron: Anything early 2000s

Ross Chastain: Pitbull – “I Believe That We Will Win (World Anthem)”

Austin Cindric: “There’s no way I’m not gonna be the guy listening to country music”

Cole Custer: George Strait – “Amarillo By Morning”

Austin Dillon: Garth Brooks – “Friends In Low Places”

Ty Dillon: Tim Montana – “Hillbilly Rich”

Chase Elliott: Eric Church – “Talladega”

Todd Gilliland: Parker McCollum – “Hell of a Year”

Justin Haley: Milky Chance – “Stolen Dance”

Denny Hamlin: Post Malone – “Circles”

Kevin Harvick: Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”

Erik Jones: Waylon Jennings – “Are you sure Hank done it this way?”

Brad Keselowski: Waylon Jennings – “Lonesome, On’Ry and Mean”

Corey LaJoie: Morgan Wallen – “Livin’ The Dream”

Kyle Larson: Anything country

Joey Logano: Walker Hayes – “AA”

Michael McDowell: NF – “The Search”

Tyler Reddick: Jason Aldean – “Crazy Town”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: Parker McCollum – “To Be Loved By You”

Daniel Suarez: Pitbull – “Can’t Stop Us Now”

Martin Truex Jr.: Cole Swindell – “Stereotype” and “Small Town Throwdown” by Brantley Gilbert, Justin Moore and Thomas Rhett

Bubba Wallace: Wage War – “Death Roll”

Cody Ware: Avicii – “Wake Me Up”