Knoxville Truck results: Todd Gilliland wins

By Jun 19, 2022, 12:01 AM EDT
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Clean Harbors 150 - Practice
Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images
0 Comments

Todd Gilliland, taking advantage of the Cup Series having the weekend off, won Saturday night’s Camping World Truck Series at Knoxville Raceway.

Gilliland led 58 of the 150 laps in scoring his third series win.

John Hunter Nemechek finished second and was followed by Zane Smith, Ty Majeski and Stewart Friesen

More: Knoxville Truck results

Stage 1 winner: Carson Hocevar

Stage 2 winner: Todd Gilliland

Next: The series races June 24 at Nashville Superseedway (8 p.m. ET on FS1)

POINTS REPORT

John Hunter Nemechek leads the points. He has 481 points. He’s followed by Zane Smith (476 points), Ben Rhodes (471), Chandler Smith (467) and Ty Majeski (438).

More: Knoxville driver points

Read more about NASCAR

Knoxville Truck schedule Saturday
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Knoxville Raceway
Truck Series Knoxville
Drivers anticipate another rough Truck race at Knoxville
Lori Collier Waran
Lori Collier Waran selected as president of Richmond Raceway