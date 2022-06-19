Knoxville Truck results: Todd Gilliland wins

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Todd Gilliland, taking advantage of the Cup Series having the weekend off, won Saturday night’s Camping World Truck Series at Knoxville Raceway.

Gilliland led 58 of the 150 laps in scoring his third series win.

John Hunter Nemechek finished second and was followed by Zane Smith, Ty Majeski and Stewart Friesen

Stage 1 winner: Carson Hocevar

Stage 2 winner: Todd Gilliland

Next: The series races June 24 at Nashville Superseedway (8 p.m. ET on FS1)

POINTS REPORT

John Hunter Nemechek leads the points. He has 481 points. He’s followed by Zane Smith (476 points), Ben Rhodes (471), Chandler Smith (467) and Ty Majeski (438).