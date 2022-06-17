Lori Collier Waran selected as president of Richmond Raceway

Lori Collier Waran has been selected as the fourth president of Richmond Raceway, the track announced Friday.

Waran becomes the third female to currently lead a track that hosts a NASCAR Cup race, joining Julie Giese (president of Phoenix Raceway) and Jill Gregory (executive vice president and general manager of Sonoma Raceway).

Waran previously worked at Virginia Business Magazine + Media, overseeing all media sales, production, circulation and audience development as chief revenue officer and associate publisher. Prior to that position, she spent more than a decade as general manager and publisher for Tribune Publishing and Landmark Media Enterprises’ Richmond-based Style Weekly.

“Lori is a proven executive with a track record of connecting with consumers through strategic planning and execution of events at every stop along her decorated career,” said Chip Wile, NASCAR senior vice president and chief track properties officer, in a statement.

“Lori has deep roots in the state of Virginia and has a great passion to deliver the best experience possible for fans when they enter the gates at Richmond Raceway. We look forward to an exciting next chapter at Richmond under Lori’s leadership.”

Waran begins her new role July 11.

“The Commonwealth of Virginia is my home, so as a member of the greater Richmond community and lifelong fan of NASCAR, I am honored to take on the leadership of Richmond Raceway,” said Waran in a statement.

“Richmond Raceway is one of the most historic tracks in motorsports, and the fans in RVA are some of the most passionate in the entire country. I look forward to building on the iconic fan experience already in place and continue to demonstrate to current and future fans why Richmond truly is America’s Premier Short Track.”

NASCAR returns to Richmond for the Camping World Truck Series race Aug. 13 and the Cup race Aug. 14.