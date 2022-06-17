Clint Bowyer involved in deadly crash

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

A Kansas City TV station reports that Clint Bowyer was involved in a deadly crash June 5. WDAF, citing a crash report from the Lake Ozark (Missouri) Police Department states that Bowyer struck a woman walking on a ramp.

The TV station, citing the crash report, stated that Bowyer called 911 and helped first responders to the female victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. WDAF identified the woman as Mary Jane Simmons.

According to the crash report cited by the TV station, Bowyer showed zero signs of impairment and provided a roadside sample of .000 blood alcohol content.

According to the crash report cited by the TV station, a crystalline substance was found where the female victim’s belongings were located and is believed to be methamphetamine. The crash report stated that she was believed to be under the influence of drugs.

WDAF received a statement from a Bowyer:

“Anyone that knows me, knows that family is everything to me. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Ms. Simmons. This is a very difficult time for my family and I, please respect our privacy as we move forward.”

Fox Sports, which employs Bowyer as a broadcaster, released the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened by the news of this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families.”