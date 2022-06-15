Trackhouse Racing President Ty Norris says Daniel Suarez, who scored his first Cup win last weekend at Sonoma Raceway, “is not going anywhere,” adding that it is “a 100% chance that Daniel Suarez is re-signed with us.”

Norris made the comments on Wednesday’s NASCAR America MotorMouths show on Peacock.

Suarez said this week that he was “100% sure things are going to work out” to extend his contract. Suarez’s contract expires after this season. This is his second season with Trackhouse Racing.

Norris said he had talks with Suarez’s agent, Gustavo Arenas, in April about extending Suarez’s contract. Talks continued during last month’s Coca-Cola 600.

“Honestly, the first thing that came out of my mouth a month ago when we started this conversation, ‘I don’t want to even talk about this right now. I don’t care,’ ‘’ Suarez said. “My focus was somewhere else … to win races.”

But he left no doubt on his future plans.

“This is my home,” Suarez said of Trackhouse Racing. “I’m not going anywhere. … We’re in a very, very good place. Probably the best place I’ve ever been with a team. I’m 100% sure things are going to work out.”

Norris said on MotorMouths that the team is happy to continue with Suarez beyond this year.

“We love him,” Norris said. “We love what he’s done. That win Sunday, quite honestly, has no bearing on whether or not we were going to extend him. We were already in that conversation. What it did for him was just completely give him the confidence that he’s in a fantastic spot. He’s where he needs to be. This is his home.”

While Trackhouse Racing is set on its driver lineup of Suarez and Ross Chastain for next year, other teams have not finalized deals.

Joe Gibbs Racing has yet to announce a sponsor for Kyle Busch or an extension for the two-time Cup champion. Busch’s contract expires after this season, but signs point to him remaining with JGR.

Questions persist about Busch’s teammate, Martin Truex Jr. The former Cup champion, who turns 42 on June 29, has said that he’ll decide soon if he’ll return next year. Should he leave, Ty Gibbs could move up from the Xfinity Series unless Joe Gibbs’ grandson is kept in that series another year.

Stewart-Haas Racing also has not announced who will take Aric Almirola’s spot in the No. 10 car after this season. Almirola announced in January that this would be his final full-time year in Cup. He holds what would be the final playoff spot heading into next week’s Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway on NBC.