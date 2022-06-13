Assessing playoff picture for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck Series

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Here is a look at the playoff picture for each of the three national NASCAR series heading into Father’s Day weekend. Both the Cup and Xfinity Series are off, while the Camping World Truck Series races at Knoxville Raceway.

Cup Series

Sunday’s win by Daniel Suarez at Sonoma Raceway makes him the 12th driver to claim a playoff spot with a victory.

Those 12 drivers are: Ross Chastain, William Byron, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric and Suarez.

Ten races remain until the playoffs begin Sept. 4 with the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. The series is back in action June 26 at Nashville Superspeedway on NBC.

With Suarez’s win, only four playoff spots remain open. Aric Almirola holds the final playoff spot. He has a seven-point lead on Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Kevin Harvick.

Tyler Reddick entered Sonoma holding that final playoff spot but finished 35th in the race and dropped out of a playoff spot. He trails Almirola by 42 points. Austin Dillon, Reddick’s teammate at Richard Childress Racing, trails Almirola by 47 points.

Here’s a look at the Cup playoff picture via Racing Insights. Drivers in yellow have won a race to claim a playoff spot.

Xfinity Series

The series was off this past weekend and is off again this weekend. The series resumes June 25 at Nashville Superspeedway on USA.

Twelve races remain until the playoffs start Sept. 24 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Seven drivers have claimed a playoff spot via a win: Ty Gibbs, Noah Gragson, Josh Berry, AJ Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier, Brandon Jones and Austin Hill.

That leaves five spots left. Ryan Sieg holds the final transfer spot. Anthony Alfredo, the first driver out of a playoff spot, is 58 points behind Sieg.

Here’s a look at the Xfinity playoff leaderboard via Racing Insights. Drivers in yellow have won a race to claim a playoff spot.

Camping World Truck Series

The Truck Series is in action this weekend. The series races at 9 p.m. ET Saturday on the dirt at Knoxville Raceway on FS1.

Four races remain until the playoffs begin July 29 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Five drivers have claimed a playoff spot via a win: Zane Smith, Ben Rhodes, John Hunter Nemechek, Chandler Smith and Stewart Friesen.

That leaves five spots available. Matt Crafton is in the final transfer position. Tanner Gray is the first driver outside a playoff spot. Gray is 33 points behind Crafton.

Here’s a look at the Truck playoff picture via Racing Insights. Drivers in yellow have won a race to claim a playoff spot.