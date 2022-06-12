Kyle Larson’s crew chief faces suspension after tire rolls off car

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kyle Larson is expected to be without crew chief Cliff Daniels and two pit crew members for the next four races after a wheel came off his car in Sunday’s Cup race at Sonoma Raceway.

The caution waved 27 laps from the scheduled distance when Larson’s right front wheel rolled off.

This is the 10th time this season that a wheel has come off a Cup car in a race and led to a four-race suspension. A team can appeal the decision, but no team that appealed that penalty this year has won.

Those who have had their crew chief and two pit crew members suspended four races this season are:

Justin Haley (infraction in Daytona 500), Kaz Grala (Daytona 500), Todd Gilliland (Auto Club), Corey LaJoie (Phoenix), Bubba Wallace (Circuit of the Americas), BJ McLeod (Talladega), Denny Hamlin (Dover), AJ Allmendinger (Dover) and Haley (Kansas).

The series takes next weekend off and returns June 26 at Nashville Superspeedway on NBC.

Larson won last year’s inaugural Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway.

Provided Hendrick Motorsports does not appeal (or loses if it does appeal), Daniels would be suspended for Nashville, Road America, Atlanta and New Hampshire. Also missing Nashville is Denny Hamlin’s crew chief, Chris Gabehart, who is serving the final race in his four-race suspension after the team appealed and lost.