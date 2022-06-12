Sonoma Cup race results, driver points

By Jun 12, 2022, 8:11 PM EDT
Daniel Suarez won a NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday for the first time, easily taking the checkered flag first on the road course at Sonoma Raceway.

Suarez, a native of Monterrey, Mexico, has raced in the Cup Series six years. He finished almost five seconds ahead of Chris Buescher. Michael McDowell placed third and was followed by Kevin Harvick and Austin Cindric.

POINTS REPORT

Chase Elliott remains the points leader after Sunday’s race. He has 536 points. He’s followed by Ross Chastain (520), Kyle Busch (513), Ryan Blaney (511) and Joey Logano (506).

The series is off next weekend and returns June 26 at Nashville Superspeedway on NBC.

