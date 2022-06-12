Busch Light Clash to return to LA Memorial Coliseum in 2023

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Busch Light Clash will return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 5, 2023, and be broadcast by Fox, NASCAR announced Sunday afternoon.

The exhibition event will serve as a prelude to the 2023 Daytona 500, which will take place two weeks later.

“Our entire industry made a bold move by bringing the Busch Light Clash to the L.A. Coliseum this past February and it paid off by becoming an instant classic with both new and existing fans,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president, racing development and strategy, in a statement.

“We are intent on showcasing our sport and drivers on the biggest stage and there is none bigger than the L.A. Coliseum. We’re thrilled to return to the heart of Los Angeles to officially start the season and set the stage for the Daytona 500.”

NASCAR spent “significantly more” than $1 million to build a quarter-mile paved track inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, an iconic venue that has hosted the Super Bowl, World Series and Olympic events.

The inaugural Clash at the Coliseum, won by Joey Logano, drew more than 50,000 fans. NASCAR noted more than two-thirds of those buying tickets had not purchased tickets before for a NASCAR event.

“An incredible day for the sport,” Kennedy said after that event.

Tickets for the season-opening event will go on-sale in early August. Fans can visit nascarclash.com to register to be part of an exclusive pre-sale offer and learn more about the 2023 Busch Light Clash. Additionally, fans can now be a part of the Clash conversation on Twitter and Facebook @nascarclash.

The remainder of the 2023 Cup schedule will be announced at a later date, NASCAR stated.