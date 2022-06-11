Sunday Sonoma Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Cup Series heads to Sonoma Raceway for its second road course event of the season.

Hendrick Motorsports drivers have won 10 of the last 15 races at road courses, including Kyle Larson’s win last year at Sonoma, but it was Ross Chastain winning in the first road course event of the season at Circuit of the Americas.

After the race, the series will have its last off weekend of the season before returning to action June 26 at Nashville Superspeedway. NBC and USA Network take over broadcasting Cup and Xfinity races the rest of the season at Nashville.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Sonoma Raceway

(All Times Eastern)

START: The Bella Twins, Nikki and Brie, will give the command to start engines at 4:02 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:14 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 1 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 3:25 p.m. … The invocation will be given at 3:54 p.m. … Katt Rockell will perform the National Anthem at 3:55 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 110 laps (218.9 miles) on the 1.99-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 25. Stage 2 ends at Lap 55.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 4 p.m. Pre-race coverage begins at 2 p.m. … Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 3 p.m. and will also stream at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Partly cloudy, high of 70 degrees, 14% chance of rain at start of the race

CATCH UP ON NBC SPORTS COVERAGE:

Friday 5: Is more practice a path to reducing cautions in Cup races?

Aggressive driving a growing issue in NASCAR

Dr. Diandra: How NASCAR monitors pit road speed

Sammy Smith to run eight Xfinity races for Joe Gibbs Racing

Drivers to watch at Sonoma

Viewer’s guide for Sonoma Raceway

Kyle Busch remains No. 1; Joey Logano moves up in Power Rankings

Justin Marks on Ross Chastain: “He’s going to be a NASCAR champion”