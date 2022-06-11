Sonoma Truck starting lineup

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Carson Hocevar won the pole for Saturday night’s Camping World Truck Series race at Sonoma Raceway, but will start at the rear after damaging his truck during qualifying.

Hocevar, who had surgery on his right tibia Monday after he was injured in a crash last weekend. posted the fastest lap at 91.135 mph. He later crashed and will go to the rear for unapproved adjustments.

Ross Chastain qualified second with a lap of 90.492 mph. Kyle Busch qualified third at 90.428 mph. He was followed by Ty Majeski (90.309 mph) and Tyler Ankrum (90.054).

Other Cup drivers in the field: Alex Bowman qualified sixth after a lap of 89.813 mph. Austin Dillon (89.334 mph) qualified 16th. Harrison Burton (88.968) qualified 23rd. Josh Bilicki (88.677) qualified 26th.

The Truck race is scheduled to take the green flag at 7:51 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1.