Sonoma Truck race results: Kyle Busch wins

Kyle Busch won Saturday night’s Camping World Truck Series race at Sonoma Raceway. The victory came in his fifth and final series start of the season.

The win is the 62nd in Busch’s Truck career. It is the second victory in a row for the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports team, which won last week at Gateway with Corey Heim. Busch led 45 of the race’s 75 laps Saturday.

Zane Smith placed second. He was followed by Ty Majeski, Ross Chastain and Chandler Smith.

Carson Hocevar exited his truck on Lap 12, giving way to Daniel Suarez, who went on to finish sixth. NASCAR on NBC analyst Parker Kligerman placed seventh.

Stage 1 winner: Ty Majeski

Stage 2 winner: Ben Rhodes

Who had a good race: Zane Smith’s runner-up finish is his third consecutive top 10. … Ty Majeski’s third-place finish snapped a streak of back-to-back finishes outside the top 10. … Chandler Smith’s fifth-place finish is his fifth consecutive top 10.

Who had a bad race: Christian Eckes finished 35th after an accident. … Matt Crafton placed 34th after transmission issues.

Next: The series races June 18 at Knoxville Raceway to compete on the dirt (9 p.m. ET on FS1)

POINTS REPORT

Ben Rhodes leads the points with 444. He’s followed by Chandler Smith (439), Zane Smith (432), John Hunter Nemechek (430) and Ty Majeski (399)