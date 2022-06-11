Sonoma Cup starting lineup

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott will start first and second for Sunday’s Cup race at Sonoma Raceway.

That’s how they started last year’s race. Larson went on to win the event, while Elliott finished second.

Chris Buescher starts third on the 1.99-mile road course. He is followed by Michael McDowell and Tyler Reddick.

This is the second road course event of the season for the Cup Series. Ross Chastain, who starts Sunday’s race, seventh, won at Circuit of the Americas in March.

The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:14 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1.