NASCAR Saturday schedule at Sonoma Raceway

Cup cars are scheduled to be on track at Sonoma Raceway Saturday. Cup practice and qualifying are scheduled between Camping World Truck Series practice and the Truck race.

Both series will use the track’s 11-turn, 1.99-mile “short” course this weekend.

Saturday, June 11

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series

11:30 a.m. — Truck Series

Track activity

1 – 1:55 p.m. – Truck qualifying (FS1)

4:35 – 5:25 p.m. – Cup practice (FS2)

5:25 – 6:30 p.m. – Cup qualifying (FS2)

7:30 p.m. – Truck race (75 laps, 149 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM Radio)

Weather forecast

Saturday — Sunny, high of 92 degrees.