Kyle Larson wins pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Sonoma

Kyle Larson will start on the pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Sonoma Raceway and be joined on the front row by Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott for the second year in a row at the 1.99-mile road course.

Last year, Kyle Larson won the race after winning the pole, and Chase Elliott finished second after starting second Only once in the last five Cup races at Sonoma has the winner come from a starting spot outside the top 10.

The pole for Larson is his second of the season and 12th of his Cup career. This is Larson’s fourth pole at Sonoma, tying him with Ricky Rudd for second on the track’s all-time pole list. Jeff Gordon has a record five poles there. Larson qualified at 92.111 mph. Elliott qualified at 92.083 mph.

Chris Buescher, who missed last weekend’s race at Gateway after testing positive for COVID-19, will start third after a lap of 91.919 mph. It is the best road course start in his Cup career.

Michael McDowell (91.916 mph) qualified fourth. Tyler Reddick (91.821) completed the top five. Cole Custer (91.764) qualified sixth. Trackhouse Racing teammates Ross Chastain (91.685) and Daniel Suarez (91.672) will occupy the fourth row. Chastain qualified seventh. Suarez qualified eighth. Joey Logano (91.522) will start ninth, and Denny Hamlin (91.244) completes the top 10.

The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:14 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1.