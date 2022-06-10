NASCAR Truck practice at Sonoma: Christian Eckes post fastest lap

Christian Eckes recorded the fastest lap in Friday’s practice for the Camping World Truck Series at Sonoma Raceway.
Eckes toured the 1.99-mile road course at 88.401 mph. He was followed by Alex Bowman (88.252 mph), Ross Chastain (88.251), Matt DiBenedetto (88.062) and Parker Kligerman (87.933).
MORE: Sonoma Truck practice
Kyle Busch ranked 13th on the speed chart with a top lap of 87.466 mph. Harrison Burton was 27th with a lap of 86.244 mph. Austin Dillon was 31st with a lap of 85.619 mph.
Truck qualifying is at 1 p.m. ET Saturday. The Truck race is at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday.
Carson Hocevar practiced less than a week after he broke his right tibia at his ankle in a crash at the end of last weekend’s Truck race at World Wide Technology Raceway. Hocevar had surgery Monday to put a screw in. Daniel Suarez drove Hocevar’s truck early in practice before Hocevar got in the Truck.
Hocevar broke his right tibia at his ankle. Had surgery to put a screw in. He got in and out of the truck to nascar approval and will practice. As long as practice goes without major issues, he will race.
— Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 10, 2022