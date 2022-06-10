NASCAR Truck practice at Sonoma: Christian Eckes post fastest lap

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Christian Eckes recorded the fastest lap in Friday’s practice for the Camping World Truck Series at Sonoma Raceway.

Eckes toured the 1.99-mile road course at 88.401 mph. He was followed by Alex Bowman (88.252 mph), Ross Chastain (88.251), Matt DiBenedetto (88.062) and Parker Kligerman (87.933).

Kyle Busch ranked 13th on the speed chart with a top lap of 87.466 mph. Harrison Burton was 27th with a lap of 86.244 mph. Austin Dillon was 31st with a lap of 85.619 mph.

Truck qualifying is at 1 p.m. ET Saturday. The Truck race is at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

Carson Hocevar practiced less than a week after he broke his right tibia at his ankle in a crash at the end of last weekend’s Truck race at World Wide Technology Raceway. Hocevar had surgery Monday to put a screw in. Daniel Suarez drove Hocevar’s truck early in practice before Hocevar got in the Truck.