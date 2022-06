Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR’s Sonoma Raceway weekend is scheduled to begin Friday with a round of Camping World Truck practice.

The Truck race is scheduled Saturday, and the weekend will conclude with a Cup Series race Sunday on the 11-turn, 1.99-mile road course.

Friday, June 10

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

4 – 11:30 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series

Track activity

6:05 – 6:55 p.m. – Truck practice (No TV)

Weather forecast

Friday – Sunny. High of 100 degrees.