Sammy Smith to run eight Xfinity races for Joe Gibbs Racing

Sammy Smith will run eight Xfinity Series races in the No. 18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing this season, the team announced Thursday.

Smith will make his Xfinity debut July 2 at Road America on USA Network.

Smith’s other Xfinity races this season will be: Pocono (July 23), Michigan (Aug. 6), Watkins Glen (Aug. 20), Kansas (Sept. 10), Bristol (Sept. 16), Martinsville (Oct. 29) and Phoenix (Nov. 5).

“Sammy has impressed at every level of his racing career,” said Steve DeSouza, executive vice president/Xfinity Series for Joe Gibbs Racing in a statement. “We believe Sammy will continue to excel and look forward to supporting him as he expands his 2022 schedule to include eight races in the Xfinity Series with the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 team led by crew chief Jason Ratcliff.”

Pilot Flying J, TMC, Allstate Peterbilt Group, Renda Group and Sinclair Tractor will all support Smith in the Xfinity races.

Smith, who turned 18 on June 4, won the last year’s ARCA Menards East Series title and rookie of the year honors.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to run the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing,” Smith said in a statement from the team. “Making the jump to this level is huge for me and my career, and I’m thankful for all of my partners and supporters that have helped me get here.”