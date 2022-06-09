NASCAR weekend schedule: Sonoma

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series are scheduled to race at Sonoma Raceway in California this weekend. The Xfinity Series is idle.

The Cup Series is off next weekend for the only time this season.

Here is a look at this weekend’s schedule:

Sonoma Raceway (Cup and Trucks)

Weekend weather

Friday: Mostly sunny. High near 100 degrees.

Saturday: Sunny. High 90 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 76 degrees.

Friday, June 10

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

4 – 11:30 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series

Track activity

6:05 – 6:55 p.m. – Truck practice (No TV)

Saturday, June 11

Garage open

11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series

11:30 a.m. — Truck Series

Track activity

1 – 1:55 p.m. – Truck qualifying (FS1)

4:35 – 5:25 p.m. – Cup practice (FS2)

5:25 – 6:30 p.m. – Cup qualifying (FS2)

7:30 p.m. – Truck race (75 laps, 149 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM Radio)

Sunday, June 12

Garage open

1 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity