NASCAR weekend schedule: Sonoma

The NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series are scheduled to race at Sonoma Raceway in California this weekend. The Xfinity Series is idle.
The Cup Series is off next weekend for the only time this season.
Here is a look at this weekend’s schedule:
Sonoma Raceway (Cup and Trucks)
Weekend weather
Friday: Mostly sunny. High near 100 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny. High 90 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 76 degrees.
Friday, June 10
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 4 – 11:30 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series
Track activity
- 6:05 – 6:55 p.m. – Truck practice (No TV)
Saturday, June 11
Garage open
- 11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series
- 11:30 a.m. — Truck Series
Track activity
- 1 – 1:55 p.m. – Truck qualifying (FS1)
- 4:35 – 5:25 p.m. – Cup practice (FS2)
- 5:25 – 6:30 p.m. – Cup qualifying (FS2)
- 7:30 p.m. – Truck race (75 laps, 149 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM Radio)
Sunday, June 12
Garage open
- 1 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
- 4 p.m. – Cup race (110 laps, 218.9 miles; FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM Radio)