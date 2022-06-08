Daniel Suarez on standby to relieve Carson Hocevar at Sonoma

Daniel Suarez will be on standby to relieve Camping World Truck Series driver Carson Hocevar this weekend at Sonoma Raceway should Hocevar be unable to continue after he was injured in a last-lap crash last week at Word Wide Technology Raceway.

The team and Hocevar did not disclose the injury in a release Wednesday night, but Hocevar previously stated in a social media post that he suffered an ankle injury in the crash.

“I’m feeling better every day and I’m looking forward to being behind the wheel of the No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet this weekend,” Hocevar said in a statement. “I’m thankful for Daniel’s willingness to step up this weekend for our No. 42 team. None of this is possible without the great partnership Niece Motorsports has formed with Worldwide Express and Trackhouse Racing.”

Hocevar was transported to a local hospital after last Saturday’s Truck race. It appeared that contact with another truck turned Hocevar in Turn 2 on the last lap. As Hocevar’s truck slid down the track, Tyler Hill slammed into it near the left front wheel. The contact shot Hocevar’s truck down the track.

“We’re fortunate to have as dedicated a partner there is in the sport in Worldwide Express, who, along with Ross Chastain, has strengthened our connection with Trackhouse Racing to give us an opportunity to remain competitive this weekend with Daniel behind the wheel if the situation calls for it,” said Niece Motorsports general manager Cody Efaw in a statement.

“We’re appreciative of Daniel’s efforts and the commitment of Worldwide Express to make this weekend possible. We’re proud of everything Carson and the No. 42 team have accomplished and look forward to watching them compete for a championship this year.”

Trackhouse Racing car owner Justin Marks said in a statement: “First, we are fans of Carson and what he has done during this season. We are also very aware of the importance of Niece Motorsports to Ross Chastain and the relationship they have built over the years. Add in the commonality of a sponsor like Worldwide Express, who is committed to both Niece and Trackhouse, and we were very happy to help this weekend in Sonoma.”

Hocevar is in his second season in the Truck Series. He is eighth in the points.

Cup drivers already entered in Saturday’s Truck race at Sonoma Raceway are: Chastain, Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon and Alex Bowman.