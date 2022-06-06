Winners and losers at World Wide Technology Raceway

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

MADISON, Ill. — A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s inaugural Cup race at World Wide Technology Raceway.

WINNERS

Joey Logano — If it’s an inaugural race, Joey Logano is one to watch. He won the inaugural race on the dirt at Bristol last year and followed it by winning the first Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum exhibition race in February and wins the first Cup race at World Wide Technology Raceway. He was strong all weekend. Had it not been for a mistake in qualifying, he would have won the pole and swept the weekend.

Kyle Busch — While he lost the dramatic duel with Joey Logano in overtime, Busch’s runner-up finish is his third consecutive top-three finish.

Erik Jones — His seventh-place finish is his fifth top 10 of the season. He had six top 10s in 2021.

AJ Allmendinger — A day after winning the inaugural Xfinity race at Portland International Raceway, Allmendinger arrived at World Wide Technology Raceway to drive a rebuilt car after Ben Rhodes wrecked in practice Friday. Allmendinger scored a 10th-place finish.

LOSERS

Kevin Harvick — A crash in the final laps left Harvick with a 33rd-place finish. He fell out of a playoff spot. He is two points behind Tyler Reddick for what would be the final playoff spot with 11 races in the regular season.

Corey LaJoie — Rough couple of weeks for the Spire Motorsports driver. At Charlotte, a flat tire sent him into the wall in practice and to a backup car for the Coca-Cola 600. He finished 35th after blowing a tire and crashing. Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway, LaJoie finished last in the 36-car field after an engine failure.

Chase Briscoe — A day after winning his first career pole, Briscoe’s fortunes soured. He led the first 27 laps before a left rear tire went flat and he had to pit under green. He wasn’t a factor the rest of the race and finished 24th.

Ross Chastain — He questioned his driving and said he owed apologies after his contact sent Denny Hamlin into the wall and contact later sent Chase Elliott around.