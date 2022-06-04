Portland Xfinity race results, driver points

By Jun 4, 2022, 8:49 PM EDT
Portland Xfinity results
Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images
AJ Allmendinger rallied from last early in the race to winning Saturday’s inaugural Xfinity Series race at Portland International Raceway on a rainy day.

Allmendinger’s win was his 12th in his Xfinity career and eighth series victory on a road course.

Myatt Snider finished second and was followed by Austin Hill, Josh Berry and Justin AllgaierJJ Yeley finished eighth for his first top-10 finish since 2017.

POINTS REPORT

AJ Allmendinger remains the points leader after his win. He has 573 points. He’s followed by Ty Gibbs (530), Noah Gragson (529), Josh Berry (509) and Justin Allgaier (509).

